PAK vs IRE: Ahmed Shehzad suggests one change in Pakistan team for third T20I

Ahmed Shehzad goes back to the pavilion during a match. - ICC

Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad suggested one change in the national side for the third T20I against Ireland in Dublin today.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 with the winner of today’s match set to clinch the trophy. Following Ireland's clinical five-wicket victory in the opening game, the visitors staged a remarkable comeback, defeating the hosts by seven wickets.

While speaking to Geo News on Tuesday, Shehzad said that Pakistan should include mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in the lineup since the bowlers have looked flat, so far, in the series.

“There is room for improvement in our bowling and there are a lot of expectations from our bowlers. If you want to win any tournament, it is important that the bowlers step up,” Shehzad said.

“Luckily, we still have a few matches before the World Cup to sort out our bowling issues. The bowlers have looked flat to me and maybe we should consider including Abrar Ahmed in the lineup,” he added.

Abrar has played three T20Is for Pakistan, over the course of his brief career, claiming two wickets.

He also urged Pakistan’s batters to adopt modern-day cricket in order to compete with the best teams in the world.

“The cricketing world is evolving and adopting modern-day cricket and Pakistan should do the same if they want to compete with the top teams in the world,” he said.

“The approach and attacking mindset our batting showed in the second T20I against Ireland is the right way to go about things.

“We had lost two early wickets but still won easily in the end which shows that the role of anchoring the innings is no longer required in T20 cricket. When you are at the crease, you should play an impactful innings or let someone else come in.”