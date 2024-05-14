BCCI advertises position for new head coach after T20 World Cup 2024

Rahul Dravid took charge as India's head coach in 2021. - BCCI

The BCCI has issued invitations for applications for the successor to Rahul Dravid in the role of head coach of the India men's senior national team.

The BCCI stated on Monday that applications must be submitted by 6 pm IST on May 27, 2024.

This deadline falls on the day after the IPL 2024 final with the new coach to be appointed for a term of three and a half years, commencing from July 1, 2024, until December 31, 2027.

Last year, the BCCI made the error of inviting applications for the head coach only after the tenure of the incumbent coach had concluded.

As there wasn't sufficient time left before the next major assignment, the departing coach, Dravid, was persuaded to extend his tenure until the T20 World Cup in June.

This time, applications have been invited even before the team departs for the T20 World Cup. If Dravid wants to continue, he will need to reapply.

The remaining members of the backroom staff will be selected in consultation with the new head coach. Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, recently stated that India is unlikely to divide the coaching role based on formats.

“Rahul Dravid’s tenure is till the World Cup, we will be inviting applications soon for the post of head coach and if Dravid wants to re-apply, he can do it. We have decided the criteria. Thereafter we will invite applications for support staff in consultation with the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). The coach’s tenure will be of three years," he said.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of all-format players. Ultimately, it will be the CAC's call. I have to implement what they decide," he added.

It must be noted Dravid assumed the role after the T20 World Cup 2021. In his tenure, India ended up as runners-up in the finals of the World Test Championship as well ODI World Cup at home last year.