IPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenarios after Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

A sight of lightening in Ahmedabad. - BCCI

The IPL 2024 playoffs qualification scenarios is now in an interesting phase with three teams yet to be finalised.

Kolkata Knight Riders are the only side to qualify for the knockout stage and will now play Qualifier 1 after their game against Gujarat Titans was called off due to rain while Shubman Gill's Titans have been knocked out.

Six teams are chasing for the last three spots and require different pathways to reach the knockout stage.

Gujarat Titans (11 points), Mumbai Indians (8 points), Punjab Kings (8 points) are out of the contention.

Rajasthan Royals (16 points)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) closely trail KKR with 16 points, relying on a superior net run rate to remain competitive. With eight wins in 12 matches, they face Punjab Kings in Guwahati. A victory would strengthen their hold on a top-two position.

Chennai Super Kings (14 points)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have bolstered their position after defeating Rajasthan in Match 61, keeping their playoff aspirations alive. With seven wins in 13 matches, they have amassed 14 points. With only one game remaining, they must secure a win to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 points)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have emerged as formidable contenders in IPL 2024, overcoming batting challenges with their robust batting lineup. Having won seven out of 12 matches, they have accrued 14 points. Their objective now is to secure a top-two position, as another loss could set them back.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (12 points)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have demonstrated their strength with a run of five consecutive wins, keeping their playoff hopes alive by defeating Delhi Capitals in Match 62. Their path to the playoffs hinges on the performances of CSK, DC, and LSG. With six victories out of 13 matches, they sit at 12 points in the league standings.

Delhi Capitals (12 points)

Delhi Capitals (DC) face uncertain playoff prospects after their loss to RCB. Like RCB, their chances are uncertain, but their inferior net run rate could pose challenges with another defeat. With six victories in 13 matches, they have accumulated 12 points. To secure a top-four position, they must depend on results from other matches.

Lucknow Super Giants (12 points)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are competing for a top-four position, battling with RCB and DC. However, their unfavourable net run rate could impede their chances if CSK and SRH continue their winning streaks. With six victories in 12 matches, they stand at 12 points. Yet, further losses in their remaining two fixtures could extinguish their playoff hopes.