IPL 2024 points table after Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill greet each other as it seems like the game will be called off. - BCCI

The match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders have been called off due to rain in Ahmedabad.

In this case, Gujarat have been knocked out while KKR stay at the top of the points table and claimed the position to play the Qualifier 1.

Meanwhile, six teams - Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants - remain in contention for the remaining three spots.

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings were already out of the contention to finish in the final four.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pic courtesy: ESPNCricinfo

It must be noted Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful teams in IPL history, with both sides clinching the title five times each.

Aside from these two, KKR has triumphed twice, while Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Deccan Chargers have each lifted the trophy once.

Despite boasting legendary figures in the shorter format such as Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, and others, Royal Challengers Bangalore have yet to claim the title despite reaching the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Remaining IPL 2024 matches schedule:

May 14: Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 15: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

May 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans

May 17: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

May 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings & Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 21: Qualifier 1

May 22: Eliminator

May 24: Qualifier 2

May 26: Final