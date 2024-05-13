Sri Lanka travel to USA ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Sri Lanka squad pose for a picture. - SLC

Sri Lanka have left for the USA ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, starting from June 1.

Wanindu Hasaranga and his men are the first side to leave for the mega event which will also be played at the West Indies.

Before leaving, President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his best wishes to the Sri Lankan players.

Maheesh Theekshana has not travelled with the squad as he is currently engaged with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024.

Dunith Wellalage, an uncapped left-arm spin all-rounder, is part of the side. Kamindu Mendis and Nuwan Thushara are the other new members, both bringing their unique talents and strengths to the squad.

Seasoned players such as Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Dasun Shanaka will also represent Sri Lanka in the tournament.

Sri Lanka finds themselves in Group D of the T20 World Cup, alongside Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, and South Africa. Their opening match is scheduled against South Africa in New York on June 3, followed by encounters against Bangladesh, Nepal, and the Netherlands.

Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka. Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva. Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.

Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

Sri Lanka schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

– Sri Lanka vs South Africa, June 3, New York

– Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, June 7, Dallas.

– Sri Lanka vs Nepal, June 11, Lauderhill.

– Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, June 16, St. Lucia