IPL 2024: Harbhajan Singh wants Virat Kohli to return as RCB skipper

Virat Kohli (L) in a conversation with Harbhajan Singh. — BCCI

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his desire of wanting to see Virat Kohli back as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain due to his astonishing performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Kohli stepped down from RCB captaincy in 2021 after he left the T20I captaincy for India. The 35-year-old led RCB in 143 matches and led them to victory 66 times.

Harbhajan, while talking to Star Sports, suggested that Kohli should leave RCB for next season which was a surprise for many as the middle-order batter is focused on playing as a batter.

“In the middle of the season, I messaged him (Kohli). I said why don’t you lead the side, boss? He (Kohli) is doing everything but he is not tossing the coin. Yeah, why not. Bring Virat Kohli as a captain. As MS Dhoni has a lot of impact there in Chennai, Virat Kohli is a big, big leader.,” Harbhajan said when asked who should be RCB’s captain for next season.

“I would want to see Virat Kohli leading RCB. But if they want any younger player, then they should look for some local guy, young guy to lead the side for 4-5 years.”

It is worth mentioning that despite boasting legendary figures in the shorter format such as Chris Gayle, Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis, and others, RCB have yet to claim the title despite reaching the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Remember, RCB had a poor start to IPL 2024 but they bounced back and are on a five-match winning streak. They kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating Delhi Capitals in Match 62.

Their path to the playoffs hinges on the performances of CSK, DC, and LSG. With six victories out of 13 matches, they sit at 12 points in the league standings.