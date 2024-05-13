Pakistan extend winning streak in CAVA Nation's League

Pakistan previously defeated Afghanistan

Pakistan Volleyball team extended their winning streak in the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Nation’s Volleyball League at the Liaquat Gymnasium in Islamabad with a 3-1 win over Turkmenistan.

The match was intense, with Turkmenistan initially taking the lead by winning the first set 25-23. However, Pakistan quickly turned the tide, winning the next three sets with scores of 25-21, 26-24, and 27-25, showcasing their resilience and teamwork.

Meanwhile, in the opening clash of the day, Sri Lanka dominated Afghanistan with a clean sweep of 3-0 and registered their first win of the competition. Sri Lanka displayed exceptional skill and coordination, securing victory in each set with scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-14, leaving Afghanistan struggling to keep up.

In the second match, Kyrgyzstan outclassed Iran in the straight sets, winning with scores of 27-25, 25-23, and 25-19. Kyrgyzstan's performance highlighted their competitiveness on the court, while Iran faced difficulties in matching their opponent's pace and strategy.

Remember, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka on day two of the competition. Pakistan bagged a resounding 3-0 triumph, with set scores of 25-21, 25-23, and 25-18.

On the opening day of the tournament, Pakistan secured a resounding victory against Afghanistan with a 3-0 win.

The match unfolded with Pakistan dominating each set, clinching them with scores of 25-19, 25-21, and 25-16, respectively.

Schedule of remaining matches

May 15

Match 10 Sri Lanka vs Iran - 1:00 pm

Match 11 Afghanistan vs Turkmenistan -3:30 pm

Match 12 Kyrgyzstan vs Pakistan - 6:30 pm

May 16

Match 13 Afghanistan vs Kyrgyzstan - 1:00 pm

Match 14 Turkmenistan vs Sri Lanka - 3:30 pm

Match 15 Pakistan vs Iran - 6:30 pm

May 17

Match 16 P3 vs P4 (3rd Position)- 3:30 pm

Match 17 P1 vs P2 (FINAL) - 5:30 pm