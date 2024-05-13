PAK vs IRE: Dublin weather update ahead of third T20I

Clontarf Cricket Club stadium's staff covering the pitch. — Cricket Ireland

Pakistan will face Ireland in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on Tuesday and both teams would be willing to give their all to clinch the series.

Ireland started off brilliantly by recording a five-wicket win in the first T20I as the home side dominated the visitors. However, Pakistan made an excellent comeback in the second T20I as they chased down the 194-run target within 17 overs.

Both teams have all to play for on Tuesday but rain could step in and ruin their chances of lifting the series trophy. According to BBC weather forecast, light rain and winds are expected from 8:00 AM local time which may continue for an hour.

The match will start at 3:00 PM local time and light rain with moderate breeze can be expected. While the rain is likely to stop after some time, the clouds will continue to cover the sky and the rain could return during the second innings.

It is worth mentioning that with the T20 World Cup 2024 around the corner, the third T20I is of significant importance for both teams. Pakistan will play a four-match series against England after leaving Ireland and a win tomorrow would bring much-needed confidence to them.

Remember, in the second T20I, Pakistan struggled initially in the chase, losing Saim Ayub (6) and skipper Babar Azam (0). But, Rizwan and Fakhar paired up to form a gigantic partnership. Their 140-run partnership is Pakistan's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 105 between Rizwan and Haider Ali.

Rizwan remained not out on 75 off 46 balls with the help of fours sixes and six fours while Fakhar hit 78 off 40, powered with six fours and as many sixes.

Meanwhile, in the first innings, Ireland posted 193/7 after being put into bat first by Pakistan, their highest-ever total at the Clontarf Cricket Club.

Pakistan opted to field and started well with Shaheen Afridi picking the first two wickets. He dismissed Paul Stirling (16) and Andy Balbirnie (11).

But Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker recovered for Ireland with a 62-run partnership. Tector was the best batter for the home side, scoring 51 off 34 balls while Tucker made 32 off 28 balls.

Abbas Afridi took two wickets for 33 runs while Naseem Shah picked a wicket for 36 runs.