ICC announces Player of the Month for April winners

West Indies' Hayley Matthews (R) plays a shot. — PCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the winners of Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month for April winners.

West Indies’ skipper Hayley Matthews bagged the Women’s Player of the Month award after leading her side to remarkable triumph during their tour to Pakistan where they clinched both T20I and ODI series.

West Indies first white-washed Pakistan in the three-match ODI series and Matthews was one of their outstanding performers as she scored two centuries, 140 not out and 141 in the first and third ODI. Meanwhile, in the second match, she took her side over the line by scoring 44 runs and recording a last-ball win.

Meanwhile, in T20Is, she once again stepped up and scored 205 runs in the series, which was the most.

“I am really happy to win the award again. These performances resulted in the team’s success and that’s the most important thing for me as captain,” Matthews said as quoted by the ICC.

“To win in Pakistan was always a big goal. I wanted to perform well and contribute to the team’s success so to be able to have performances and get the results, that was really good and showed that the hard work and the concentration in Pakistan paid off.

“Being able to set some new records and achieve some new milestones as well was good for me so I’m extremely happy. We have confidence and we will take this with us going into the tour of Sri Lanka and look to secure more crucial points in the ICC Women’s Championship.”

Meanwhile, UAE’s Mohammad Waseem clinched the Men’s Player of the Month for April prize and became the first player from the country to bag the award.

Waseem guided UAE to ACC Premier Cup victory in Oman and also amassed 269 runs during the month at an average of 44.83, which included an astounding 56-ball century in the final match against the hosts.

“It is a great honour to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award. I am thrilled to join a distinguished list of award winners from around the world,” Waseem said.

“The award is a big motivation for players especially those from emerging cricket teams like the UAE. Last month, our goal in the ACC Premier Cup in Oman was to qualify for next year's Asia Cup and I am proud of my team and their performance in the tournament.

“At a personal level, I am happy that I led the team from the front, especially in the final. Scoring a century in a big game is indeed a special moment, especially when it helps the team to victory. I look forward to our preparations for the Asia Cup and my aim is to continue to deliver for the team with the bat and lead by example in these exciting times for UAE cricket.”