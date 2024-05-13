PAK vs IRE: Preview, prediction and likely lineups for third T20I

Babar Azam and Paul Stirling share a laugh at the toss. - PCB

Pakistan and Ireland are set to clash in the T20I series decider on May 14 in Dublin.

Following Ireland's clinical five-wicket victory in the opening game, the visitors staged a remarkable comeback, defeating the hosts by seven wickets. With the series now level at one-all, an intense contest between the two teams is anticipated.

In the T20I series opener, Pakistan suffered an embarrassing five-wicket defeat as their middle order faltered.

But, the second game saw Pakistan's comeback courtesy of Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, who both scored impressive fifties to guide Pakistan to victory. Azam Khan also finally found form with a quick-fire 30 off 10 balls.

Yet, Pakistan's death bowling remains a concern, with Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany easily scoring against the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

The visitors will aim to address their bowling issues, having managed to take only 12 wickets across the two matches.

On the other hand, Ireland will be eyeing to rectify their bowling woes. Their main bowlers Mark Adair, Craig Young and Graham Hume are failing to pick wickets at crucial junctures.

So, just like their counterparts, the hosts should also motivate themselves for an evolved performance with the ball heading to this face-off.

Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Ben White, Graham Hume, Craig Young

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

Prediction

While Ireland have put up a good fight against Pakistan, the visitors are expected to continue their winning streak