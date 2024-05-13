Jos Buttler leaves IPL 2024 for Pakistan T20I series

Jos Buttler played 12 matches for the Royals. - BCCI

England captain Jos Buttler, who was playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, has left the tournament ahead of his side's T20I series against Pakistan.

In a video posted by Rajasthan on their social accounts, Buttler could be seen leaving the team hotel.

Meanwhile, other members of England's World Cup squad who have been at the IPL - Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Phil Salt and Reece Topley - will begin to return home in the next few days.

They will meet up in Leeds ahead of England's first T20I at Headingley on May 22.



Earlier, Punjab Kings' Liam Livingstone left to get his knee fixed as the T20 World Cup 2024 is nearing.

The 30-year-old has had a history of suffering from muscle injuries and even during the ongoing IPL 2024, he missed two matches after going down on the field during the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Taking to his Instagram account, Livingstone confirmed that he is leaving IPL in order to get his knee “sorted” before the T20 World Cup.

"IPL done for another year, had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup," Livingstone wrote on Instagram. "Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always I loved every minute of playing in the IPL.”

England squad for T20 World Cup 2024 and Pakistan series

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

PAK vs ENG schedule

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval