Lucknow Super Giants coach opens up on owner Sanjiv Goenka publicly lashing out at KL Rahul

Goenka can be seen reprimanding KL Rahul after loss against SRH. - Screengrab

Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Lance Klusener has opened up on the controversy surrounding franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka and KL Rahul's animated chat following the heavy loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week.

After a heavy 10-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 wickets, the LSG owner was seen lashing out at KL Rahil on the field. While the details of the conversation between the two are still not known, the reactions made it clear that the franchise owner was not at all happy with the way the team played against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KL Rahul tried to say something to Goenka but it did not make much difference as the latter continued to vent his frustration in an animated fashion. Following the incident, Goenka has faced severe criticism from all around.

While speaking to the media ahead of the crucial game against Delhi Capitals, Lance Klusener insisted that all is well within the Lucknow Super Giants camp. The former South Africa captain also rubbished the rumours of a change in captaincy.

"I see no problem in a robust discussion between two cricket lovers. For us, it is a storm in a tea cup. It's not a big thing for us," said Klusener while also adding that there has been no discussion on changing the captain.

It must be noted that LSG need to win the remaining two games to have any chance of finishing for the playoffs.

Rahul-led side will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals on Tuesday (May 14). They will also be looking to register a big win to improve their net run rate.