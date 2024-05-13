PAK vs IRE: Ramiz Raja raises concerns about Pakistan’s bowling

Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja. — PCB

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja raised concerns about Pakistan’s bowling lineup after the second T20I against Ireland which they won comfortably but the bowlers’ performance was, once again, something to worry about.

Babar Azam won the toss in the second T20I and opted to bowl first. On a rain-affected pitch, Pakistani bowlers were once again taken to the cleaners as they conceded 193 runs with their primary pacers — Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir — conceding over 40 runs each in four overs.

Talking about the issue, Raja, who served as the Chairman PCB, believed that if the situation of Pakistani bowlers continues the same, then things will get difficult in the future, especially when the T20 World Cup 2024 is on the horizon.

"Pakistan's top bowlers giving away so many runs against Ireland, then it will become hard for the team in future. Pakistan's forte, and success are based on the bowlers, especially pacers, they have been struggling since last year's World Cup in India. Two balls are good and then three deliveries are bad, this makes the situation tough," Raja said.

He then stated that if Ireland had taken catches of Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman, then it would’ve become difficult for Pakistan to chase the target as they had already lost two early wickets.

“If they [Ireland] had taken the catches of Rizwan and Zaman it would have become difficult for Pakistan to chase the target," he added. “I don't think Saim Ayub gives you security, he shows flashes of brilliance. If you don't score 50 off 30 balls then breaking Rizwan and Babar's opening duo doesn't make any sense."

It must be noted that Pakistan chased down the 194-run target in the 17th over with Azam Khan and Rizwan taking the team over the line.

The series is level at 1-1 and the decider will be played on May 14, Tuesday, at the Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin.