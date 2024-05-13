PAK vs IRE: Misbehaving with Shaheen Afridi proves costly for Afghan fan

An Afghan fan was ejected from the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on Sunday for misbehaving with Pakistan’s pacer Shaheen Afridi during the second T20I.



According to details, the incident occurred as Afridi was going from the dressing room to the field.

Initially, Afridi ignored the foul language of the Afghan fan but, when the latter didn’t stop, the speedster informed the security personnel present at the venue, who took swift action and removed the fan from the ground.

Afridi also completed 300 wickets in international cricket after dismissing Irish captain Paul Stirling during the match.

It must be noted that Pakistan defeated Ireland in the second T20I by seven wickets to level the three-match series 1-1.

The Men in Green chased down the target in the 17th over on the back of performances by Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Azam Khan.

Pakistan struggled initially in the chase, losing Saim Ayub (6) and skipper Babar Azam (0).

But, Rizwan and Fakhar paired up to form a gigantic partnership. Their 140-run partnership is Pakistan's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 105 between Rizwan and Haider Ali.

Rizwan remained not out on 75 off 46 balls with the help of fours sixes and six fours while Fakhar hit 78 off 40, powered with six fours and as many sixes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam took on the Ireland bowlers, smacking 30* off 10 which included a four and four maximums.

Earlier, Ireland posted 193/7 after being put into bat first by Pakistan, their highest-ever total at the Clontarf Cricket Club

Pakistan opted to field and started well with Shaheen Afridi picking the first two wickets. He dismissed Paul Stirling (16) and Andy Balbirnie (11).

But Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker recovered for Ireland with a 62-run partnership. Tector was the best batter for the home side, scoring 51 off 34 balls while Tucker made 32 off 28 balls.

Curtis Campher also chipped in with a 13-ball 22 while Gareth Delany slammed a 10-ball 28 cameo and remained not out to post Ireland's highest-ever total at Clontarf Cricket Club.

Shaheen picked three wickets but conceded 49 runs while Mohammad Amir, in his first game of the series, finished with 1/44.

Abbas Afridi took two wickets for 33 runs while Naseem Shah picked a wicket for 36 runs.

The series decider will be held at the same venue on April 14.