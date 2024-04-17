KKR vs RR: Shahrukh Khan hugs Jos Buttler after stunning run-chase

Shah Rukh with Jos Buttler. - Screengrab/Star Sports

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), hugged and congratulated Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Jos Buttler after his brilliant unbeaten century in their IPL 2024 encounter on Tuesday.

The visuals captured the moment of Khan embracing and appreciating Buttler have gone viral on social media. He was also seen applauding his century from the stands too.

Nine were needed in the final over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy and the Bollywood legend was down on his knees as the match got tight.

Chakravarthy, who got smashed for a six of his first delivery, bowled 3 dot balls to fight back for the home team in front of the jam-packed stadium with fans on the edge of their seats.

Buttler managed to sneak in a double run despite struggling with an injury and was limping as he got back to the strike after hitting the ball to long on where Mitchell Starc was stationed, but he couldn't get his throw back in time to run out the down and almost out Englishman.

Iyer couldn't bring in all his fielders as his team was guilty of going behind the stipulated time to finish the overs, and they were 1 short.

With 1 needed off the final ball, Chakravarthy delivered it back of a length on the middle stump which Buttler managed to hit away on the leg side and finish the job for the Royals.

It must be noted RR remained top of the table with this win, collecting 12 points now from 7 games even as KKR continued their chase from second place.