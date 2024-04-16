IPL 2024 points table after Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders

Jos Buttler celebrates after a win. - BCCI

Rajasthan Royals maintained their first spot in the IPL 2024 points table after pulling off a sensational 224-run chase over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the back of Jos Buttler's century at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

The England captain played a sensational knock of 107* off 60 balls and single-handedly led his side to victory in the last ball of the game after Sunil Narine smacked 109 off 50 balls to register score of 223/6.

KKR recorded their second loss in six matches as RR marched forward to 12 points in seven matches.

IPL 2024 Points Table

IPL 2024 points table. - ESPNCricinfo

On Monday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad solidified their place in the points table when they blew away the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This also meant that RCB are now 10th in the table, failing to win any of their last 6 matches.

On Sunday, Chennai Super Kings strengthened their position in the top four, winning their fourth game – beating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs. CSK are third in the points table.

RR, KKR, CSK and SRH are the four sides that are currently in the top four. The top four teams will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

The top two teams will play in the first Qualifier with the winner going straight into the final. The Eliminator will be played between the teams who are placed third and fourth in the IPL 2024 standings.

The winner of the Eliminator will lock horns against the losing team of Qualifier 1. The winner of the Qualifier 2 will enter the final, which will be held at May 26.