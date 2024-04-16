PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam could be rested as part of rotation policy, says Azhar Mahmood

Azhar Mahmood is Pakistan's head coach for the series. - PCB

Pakistan head coach Azhar Mahmood has revealed that skipper Babar Azam could also be rested during the five-match T20I series as part of the rotation policy.

The first match of the series is scheduled for April 18 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and both teams had their first practice session tonight.

While talking to reporters, Azhar shed light on the squad balance and other matters.

"Our squad is balanced and we have tried to cover every aspect of the game. With the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, we can use them any time which is an edge.

"On the other hand, the batting line has the best available talent," he added.

Meanwhile, he dismissed the notion of the New Zealand B team and ranked them as future stars.

"The date suggests they have a wealth of experience in domestic cricket. They are their best talent and in T20, no team is weak. I listen about B team and other stuff but this is the New Zealand team and they will play against Pakistan," he added.

About the rotation policy of the senior players, Azhar stressed that Babar could also sit while viewing the situation of the series. Meanwhile, he denied news of any sort of injury to ace pacer Shaheen Afridi.

"It is possible Babar Azam can rest but it will depend on the situation. We will view all aspects while making the decision.

"Well Shaheen Afridi is completely fit. I have heard this news that he may skip the first two games against New Zealand. But this has come from the media and certainly not from us," he added.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore