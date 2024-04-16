Bangladesh appoint Mushtaq Ahmed as spin bowling coach

Mushtaq Ahmed has worked with many international sides - AFP

Former Pakistan leg-spinner and World Cup winner Mushtaq Ahmed has been appointed as the new Bangladesh spin bowling coach, said a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) press release on Tuesday.

Mushtaq will join the side ahead of the preparation camp later this month for the T20 series against Zimbabwe and will work with the Tigers until the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and USA.

The 53-year-old, who has performed the spin bowling coach’s role with England (2008-2014), West Indies (2018-19) and Pakistan (2020-22) has also held the position of the Pakistan team’s bowling consultant (2014-16).

Mushtaq took 185 wickets in 52 Tests at an average of 32.97 while he also claimed 161 wickets for Pakistan in 144 ODIs.

He played a key role in propelling Imran's Tigers to World Cup glory in 1992, memorably snaring Graeme Hick with one of his googlies in the final.

“It is a great honour for me to be a part of the Bangladesh cricket team as a spin bowling coach," Mushtaq Ahmed said in a statement released by BCB.

"I am looking forward to the role and want to pass my experience to the players because they are very coachable and I always believe that they are one of the most dangerous teams around.

"They can beat anyone because they have the capability, the resources and the talent. I will try to instill that belief into them. I am very excited at the opportunity to work with the team," he concluded.