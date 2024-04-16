PAK vs NZ: Usman Khan reflects on struggles during his cricket career

Usman Khan. - PCB

Batter Usman Khan, who is part of the Pakistan T20I squad for the series against New Zealand, has shed light upon struggles he endured during his cricket career.

Born in Farooqabad, the 28-year-old had to move Sheikupura but it didn't help him much too and opted to shift to Karachi where he could be recognised more and his career can prosper.

"My brother was a first-class cricketer and played for The Karachi Port Trust (KPT). I also played for them and in my early stages of the career where I would stay in a complex and carry on with by cricket duties," Usman said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Despite toiling hard in the city of lights and playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), it couldn't help him to keep up with the requirements of his family and opted to move Ajman (UAE) where he could work and play cricket.

"I worked in Ajman Gas as a laborer and also played cricket. The owner helped me a lot which helped the team to win many local tournaments," he added.

Usman played the 2022 edition of T10 league where he become the local player of the tournament and his career kicked off from there.

"Andy Flower saw me in T10 and on the basis of performances there, I played in Multan Sultans as a local player in PSL 2023.

In 2024 edition, he was contracted with Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and represented Sultans against as an overseas player.

Recently, he opted to complete his wish for Pakistan and therefore his contract with the ECB was terminated and faced five-year ban of playing any sort of cricket in the UAE.

He is expected to be part of the playing XI in the first T20I, slated to take place in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore