‘No nihari and naan’: Wasim Akram shares his morning routine

Wasim Akram shares his morning routine. - Instagram/wasimakramliveofficial

Pakistan’s legendary pacer Wasim Akram on Tuesday shared his morning routine after being asked about it by his followers on social media.

Akram shared that he woke up at 6:30 in the morning, had a cup of coffee and took six units of his insulin — in order to manage his blood sugar level.

The renowned commentator also went for a walk, around eight kilometers, after dropping his daughter Aiyla at school.

Akram also shared the breakfast, which included nuts, raisins, yogurt, blue berries, bananas and muesli, made by his “beautiful wife Shaniera”. He also made a hilarious remark about not having nihari, Pakistani dish, and naan (flatbread) for breakfast.

“After this breakfast, I will have a lot more energy and I will now go to the gym,” Akram added.

Akram is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket and brought the curtain down on his international career in 2003 after 18 years. He features regularly as a commentator in ICC events and bilateral series all over the world.



The former left-armer has 414 wickets in Test cricket and 502 in ODIs.

Akram played a key role in Pakistan’s triumph in the 1992 World Cup and was named Player of the Match in the final against England.