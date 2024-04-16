PAK vs NZ: PCB releases video of players enjoying ‘indoor cricket’

Pakistan cricketers enjoyed indoor cricket on Monday after their training session in Rawalpindi was cancelled due to rain.



Abrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim can be seen playing cricket inside the team hotel in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

It must be noted that the initial matches of Pakistan’s home T20I series against New Zealand could be affected by rain in Rawalpindi.

The first three matches of the series will take place in Rawalpindi, where rain is expected throughout this week.

According to The Weather Channel, on April 18, when the first T20I is scheduled, the chance of rain is 30 percent during the day and 80 percent at night.

There is also 65 percent chance of rain on April 20, which is the day of the second T20I.

However, the chance of rain on April 21, when the third T20I is set to take place, is considerably less at 21 percent.

Pakistan's training session yesterday was also postponed due to rain in Rawalpindi. Both teams are set to take part in a training session today if the weather permits.

After the first three matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.

All five matches of the T20I series will start at 7:00pm (PST).

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore