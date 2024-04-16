PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi provides update about window for PSL 10

The PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (L) holds the PSL 9 trophy during the unveiling ceremony at the polo ground on February 13, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Super League

LAHORE: The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi has stated that the “best possible window” for next edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be chalked out.

The PCB will soon hold a discussion with all the relevant stakeholders over the window for PSL 10 in order to ensure that the event is not affected by international commitments, Naqvi added.

“PSL is Pakistan’s brand which is why it will get its due importance. Holding PSL 10 alongside international commitments will be a challenge but we are ready for it,” he added.

The PSL could clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year, according to sources.

The PCB is considering three windows to hold PSL 2025 but among them the most ideal one is clashing with IPL in April and May.

Sources added that the PCB is pondering over the pros and cons of holding the league alongside IPL.

The second window is three weeks in February since the event can’t be held in March due to the ICC Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by Pakistan. However, that will clash with the ODI triangular series in Pakistan in February which involves New Zealand and South Africa as well.

The third window is around the Asia Cup in September 2025.

Further discussion on the window for PSL next year will take place at the next council meeting.