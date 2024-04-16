Pakistani runners shine in 128th Boston Marathon

Pakistan runners at the Boston Marathon. - File

The 128th Boston Marathon kicked off Monday morning with participants making the long journey from Hopkinton, Massachusetts to the finish line on Boylston Street in Boston.

A contingent of Pakistani and Pakistan-based participants hailing from the UK and USA took part in the event, showcasing their prowess and determination on the international stage.

Hamza Syed (USA) set an impressive pace, completing the marathon in a remarkable time of 2 hours, 43 minutes, and 21 seconds.

Pakistan runners pose for a photo. - File

Notably, Sadiq Shah displayed remarkable performance, finishing the marathon in an impressive time of 2 hours, 57 minutes, and 5 seconds. His achievement stands out, reflecting the dedication and hard work put into training and preparation.

Dr. Bsherri Anjum (USA) also joined the ranks, completing the marathon in 3 hours, 20 minutes, and 25 seconds.

Pakistan-origin Dr. Salman Khan from the USA completed the marathon in 3 hours, 23 minutes, and 11 seconds. Similarly, Faisal Shafi clocked in at 3 hours, 16 minutes, and 50 seconds, highlighting his impressive endurance and speed.

Faisal also completed his sixth and final star in Boston, making him the 8th Pakistani to achieve the Six Star Finisher status in the Abbott World Marathon Majors program. He embarked on his Marathon Majors journey in Berlin in 2022.



Pakistani-British Huma Rehman, 55, finished Boston Marathon in 3:57:52 and became Six Star finisher.



Runners show off their medals. - File

Additionally, runners like Ayesha Akhtar (USA), Huma Rehman (UK), Huma Imtiaz and Sahar Halim (USA), added diversity and strength to the event.

Overall, these runners exemplify the spirit of perseverance and excellence, making their mark in the prestigious Boston Marathon.

Mike Nithavrianakis, former British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, also ran in the Marathon and finished in 3 hours, 19 minutes, and 58 seconds.

Nithavrianakis, who currently serves as Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, raised funds for children’s education during his time in Pakistan while also playing a key role in promotion of running in the country.

Pakistani / Pakistani Origin Runners in Boston Marathon 2024

1. Hamza Syed — 2:43:21

2. Sadiq Shah — 2:57:05

3. ⁠Faisal Shafi — 3:16:50

4. Anjum⁠ Basherri — 3:20:25

5. Dr Salman Khan — 3:23:11

6. ⁠Hamid Butt — 3:53:12

7. Huma Rehman — 3:57:52

8. Ayesha Akhtar — 4:26:13

9. Huma Imtiaz — 4:53:12

10. Sahar Halim — 6:30:33

South Asian Circle of Hopkinton which plays active role for South Asian community in Massachusetts had their runner in Boston Marathon second year in row. This year Jeffery Kreafle ran Boston Marathon for SACH, finished in 4:38:38 and raised more than $6,000 for South Asian Circle.

Last year Journalist, Geo News Anchor Muhammad Junaid finished Boston Marathon in 3:36:38 with South Asian Circle of Hopkinton, becoming first runner and first South Asian to open this chapter for the diverse community.

Meanwhile, in the elite men's group, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma denied Evans Chebet, 35, of his third straight victory. The Kenyan would have been only the fifth man in the race's more than 125-year history to win in three straight years.

Kenyan Hellen Obiri defended her title from an elite women's field that race organisers described as "historically fast."

The 34-year-old crossed the finish line first for the second consecutive year. Obiri, who finished with an unofficial time of 2:22.37, broke away from a group of almost a dozen women and showed her dominance in the final stretch through Brookline and down Kenmore Square to get the win.

Sharon Lokedi finished in second and Edna Kiplagat came home third.