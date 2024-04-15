IPL 2024: Head, Sunrisers Hyderabad target 300 runs after creating history

Travis Head celebrates his IPL century. - BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Travis Head said that his side will fancy targeting 300 as their next challenge. This comes after SRH broke their own record of the highest team total IPL history in a recent IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15, 2024.

SRH, who had scored an eye-watering 277 against Mumbai Indians a couple of weeks ago, bettered their score more as sixes and fours rained down, while RCB bowlers looked for cover.

Abhishek Sharma (34) and Head added 108 runs for the first wicket in just 8.1 overs. After Sharma got out, Head switched into top gear. Head hammered his maiden IPL century, scoring 102 in 41 balls with 8 sixes and 9 fours to his name with a strike rate of 248.78.

Heinrich Klaasen continued to marauding as he slammed 67 in 31 balls with 7 sixes and 2 fours. Aiden Markram (32* in 17) and Abdul Samad (37* in 10) powered SRH to 287/3 in 20 overs.

Sunrisers’ 287 for 3 is now the second-highest T20 total behind Nepal’s 314 for 3 against Mongolia in 2023. Not only this, four of RCB’s bowlers went for fifty runs or more in their four overs, with Reece Topley conceding 68 and Vijaykumar Vyshak leaking 64.

Travis Head commended captain Pat Cummins and head coach Daniel Vettori for encouraging the openers to remain aggressive in the opening six overs. He also said that SRH will fancy scoring 300 in their next match.

“[Our total] needs a three in front of it, does it now? It’s proper batting. We’ve wanted to be exciting the whole time, and we’ve wanted to take the game on, and Pat and then Dan have put pressure on the batting line-up to make sure we try and maximize the powerplay and then keep going,” Head said in a mid-match conversation with commentators.

“We’ve got guys like [Heinrich] Klaasen, [Abdul] Samad, and Nitish [Kumar Reddy], who didn’t even get a hit today. We’ve got some power through the middle, and we want to keep just putting the foot down as much as we can. We know that’s not always guaranteed, but at the moment I think we’re setting it up really well in each game and getting to the score that we need,” he added.