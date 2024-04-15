IPL 2024: List of players with most runs, wickets, sixes after RCB vs SRH

Virat Kohli (R) plays a shot. — BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 promises entertainment and that is exactly what it continues to provide as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 25 runs in a breathtaking encounter at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

With 30 matches already played this season, the IPL 2024 has already given the fans three most high-scoring matches in the history of the tournament. SRH posted 287 runs against RCB and scored the most runs in a single IPL innings, breaking their own record of scoring 277 against Mumbai Indians earlier this season.

The IPL, known for its unpredictability and entertainment, is in full swing where close and high-scoring encounters between teams are taking place but apart from that, the race for most runs and wickets is also getting interesting with every match played.

At the batting charts, RCB’s star batter Virat Kohli, which comes as no surprise, is at the top in the race for the Orange Cap with 361 runs to his name in seven innings while SRH’s Heinrich Klassen has hit 24 sixes in six innings.

In the bowling charts, Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal stays on the top with 11 wickets to his name while Mumbai Indians’ ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is second with 10 wickets.

Most runs

1- Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) — 361 runs

2- Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) — 284 runs

2- Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) — 264 runs

3- Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) — 261 runs

5- Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) — 255 runs

Most wickets

1- Yuzvendra Singh Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) — 11 wickets

2- Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) — 10 wickets

3- Mustafizur Rahman (Chennai Super Kings) — 10 wickets

4- Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) — 9 wickets

5- Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) — 9 wickets

Most sixes

1- Heinrich Klaasen (Sunrisers Hyderabad) — 24 sixes

2- Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) — 19 sixes

3- Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad) — 18 sixes

4- Dinesh Karthik (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) — 18 sixes

5- Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals) — 18 sixes