IPL 2024: Kaviya Maran in spotlight as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Kaviya Maran claps after Travis Head century. - BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaviya Maran remained in the spotlight during her side’s win in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) today against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kaviya, who is the daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kalanithi Maran, is regularly seen in the stands while supporting her team.

She was seen showing off some moves and cheering the boys in Orange for all the right reasons as they bagged a record win.

A total of 549 runs were scored, four batters registered fifty-plus scores, 10 wickets fell and as many as 38 sixes were hit.

The Orange Army shattered their own record to register the highest total in the history of the tournament – 287/3 – which is also the second-highest team total in men’s T20 cricket. In reply, they restricted the hosts to 262/7, which apparently was 1 run short of their best score in the tournament (263/5 vs PWI in 2013).

The win saw Hyderabad remaining on third position with 8 points, as many as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, from six matches. On the other hand, RCB remained on the last position with just one win from seven matches

Remember, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the joint-most successful teams in the history of IPL as both sides have won the tournament five times each.

Other than these two, KKR won it twice, while Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Deccan Chargers managed to lift the title once each.

Despite having legendary shorter-format figures like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis and others, Royal Challengers Bangalore never managed to win the title despite playing the final thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016.