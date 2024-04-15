RCB vs SRH: List of most sixes scored in an IPL innings

Travis Head frees his arms on his way to a punishing 102 off 41- BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad broke the record for the most sixes hit by a team in an innings in the IPL during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

The team in Orange posted 287 against the home side, slamming 22 sixes and breaking the earlier record of 21 scored by RCB against the Pune Warriors India in 2013.

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head gave a strong start to the team as they successfully created a 108-run strong stand, putting a complete show at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

The Aussie opener also went on to score IPL's fourth-fastest century and the fastest for the Hyderabad franchise.

However, Reece Topley dismissed Sharma at 34 runs to get a breakthrough for RCB.

The power-hitting run continued as Heinrich Klaasen 67 runs in merely 31 runs which also included 7 sixes.

Towards the end, it was Abdul Samad who continued to thrash the RCB bowlers as he smashed 37 runs in just 10 balls which included 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 370.

Most sixes by a team in an innings in the IPL:

22 sixes - SRH vs RCB - 2024

21 sixes - RCB vs PWI - 2013

20 sixes - RCB vs GL - 2016

20 sixes - DD vs GL - 2017

20 sixes - MI vs SRH - 2024