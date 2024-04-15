Sunrisers Hyderabad break IPL record against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Heinrich Klassen plays a shot. - BCCI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday broke their own record of posting the highest total in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in this very season, making history yet again.

The team in Orange posted 287 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, breaking their record of 277 runs against the Mumbai Indians.

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head gave a strong start to the team as they successfully created a 108-run strong stand, putting a complete show at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

The Aussie opener also went on score IPL's fourth-fastest century and the fastest for the Hyderabad franchise.

However, Reece Topley dismissed Sharma at 34 runs to get a breakthrough for RCB.

The power-hitting run continued as Heinrich Klaasen 67 runs in merely 31 runs which also included 7 sixes.

Towards the end, it was Abdul Samad who continued to thrash the RCB bowlers as he smashed 37 runs in just 10 balls which included 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 370.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against SRH. Hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, who have had below-par showings this season, are not part of the RCB playing XI, while right-arm pacer Lockie Ferguson has been included in the side.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins will go into the contest with an unchanged side.

Best team totals in the Indian Premier League

SRH 287/3 vs RCB in 2024*

SRH 277/3 vs MI in 2024*

KKR 272/7 vs DC in 2024*

RCB 263/5 vs PWI in 2013

LSG 256/5 vs PBKS in 2023

RCB 248/3 vs GL in 2016

CSK 246/5 vs RR in 2010

MI 246/5 vs SRH in 2024*

KKR 245/6 vs KXIP in 2018

CSK 240/5 vs KXIP in 2008

CSK 235/4 vs KKR in 2023