IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen reveals his batting idol

Heinrich Klaasen plays a shot during an IPL 2024 match. — BCCI

South Africa’s middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen, who is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, revealed his batting idol.

Klaasen, who has now scored 253 runs in IPL 2024 at an impressive strike rate of 199.21, is regarded as one of the best hard-hitters in the shorter format as the right-handed batter continues to shine for SRH in the IPL 2024.

He starred for SRH once again during the match Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday where he scored 67 runs on just 31 balls courtesy of two fours and seven sixes.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, the South African revealed that he always looked up to Chris Gayle as his batting idol at the start. Klaasen also revealed he chose number 45 as the West Indies legend used to wear the same.

“I haven’t really had one specific guy that I looked up to. I’ve always gone through stages. At the start, it was Chris Gayle. I just loved how he dominated any kind of bowler. That’s why I’ve got Number 45 on my back, he was the reason behind it,” said Klaasen, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

He also talked about Australia’s legends Mathew Hayden, Michael Clarke and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, mentioning he used to watch them during his childhood.

“I went through a stage where I watched a lot of Matthew Hayden. The way he played his game. Then Brendon McCullum, when he went through the phase of teeing off against everyone, and then I went through a phase where I looked at how Michael Clarke played spin. I tried to copy a little bit of his technique into my spin play. I went through a lot of phases where I liked certain types of batters and how they played,” he added.

The South African then went on to reveal his favourite venues, stating that he is going to be biased as he will name SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium of Centurion and Boland Park Stadium of Paarl as his favourite stadiums to bat in.

“I am going to be very biased. It’s two in South Africa. SuperSport Park – I don’t think there’s any better place in the world to play cricket at, especially on a Friday night. And Boland Park (Paarl) has always been my favourite,” he said.

“The mountains in the backdrop and the sun set looks just unbelievable. In the IPL, I obviously enjoy Hyderabad. The wicket has been fantastic there. But probably one of the loudest places I’ve been to is Mumbai. It’s a nice wicket too, as well and a great atmosphere.”