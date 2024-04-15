RCB vs SRH: Travis Head joins IPL history books

Travis Head raises his bat after completing century on 39 balls. — BCCI

Travis Head etched his name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history books after scoring a 41-ball 102 runs during the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.



Head, who has scored 235 runs in IPL 2024 at a massive strike rate of 200, took RCB’s bowlers to the cleaners as he was dominating the innings from the very start.

Head brought up a 100-run partnership with his opening partner Abhishek Sharma in no time and put his side on the top. Following Sharma’s departure, the slaughter continued as he was joined by Heinrich Klaasen, another destructive batter who hits sixes flawlessly.

Head completed his century on 39 balls, scoring the fourth-fastest century in IPL history. He is now only behind Chris Gayle, Yusuf Pathan and David Miller on the list.

Fastest centuries in IPL history

30 balls — Chris Gayle (RCB vs Pune Warriors)

37 balls — Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians)

38 balls — David Miller (Kings XI Punjab vs RCB)

39 balls — Travis Head (SRH vs RCB)

42 balls — Adam Gilchrist (Deccan Chargers vs Mumbai Indians)

Head concluded his innings with 102 runs as he lost his wicket to Lockie Ferguson. The left-handed batter scored nine fours and eight sixes as the crowd at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed one of the best innings in IPL history.

It is worth mentioning that Travis Head has been in exceptional form ever since the ICC World Cup 2023, where he guided Australia to their record-extending sixth title with an astounding match-winning knock in the final against India.

Playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan