Ex-Australian cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault, stalking

Slater’s case was mentioned at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland on Monday. - 7News

Former Australia cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with offences including common assault and stalking.

According to the Guardian, the 54-year-old Slater has been charged with more than a dozen offences including unlawful stalking or intimidation, common assault, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

Slater’s case was mentioned at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland on Monday. The report did not identify the alleged victim.

He is facing a total of 19 charges on the alleged offences at the Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5 last year and April 12.

The local police confirmed arresting a 54-year-old man from Noosa Heads at the Sunshine Coast last Friday after alleged domestic violence incidents ‘over several days’.

Slater was also charged with breaching bail and 10 counts of ‘contravening a domestic violence order’.

Slater has been remanded in custody with the case due to be mentioned in the same court on Tuesday.

After making his debut during the 1993 Ashes tour, Slater played 74 Tests for Australia, amassing 5312 runs at an average of 42.83 with 14 centuries. He also played 42 ODIs.

Slater retired from cricket in 2004, and embarked on a successful TV commentary career.