Another Australian joins Steve Smith at Washington Freedom for USA's MLC 2024

Australia celebrate WTC victory. - ICC

Travis Head has chosen not to take a break following the T20 World Cup and will instead team up with Steven Smith to play in the second season of Major League Cricket after signing with Washington Freedom.

Currently featuring in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head appeared visibly fatigued after the Australian summer. He had needed a rest during the home white-ball series against West Indies in February, followed by another four months of relentless cricket, including tours of New Zealand, the IPL, and the T20 World Cup.

Opting to continue his 2024 playing journey, Head has signed with Freedom, just a week after Smith joined the franchise. Australia has no international commitments following the T20 World Cup until a white-ball tour of England in September.

Under the guidance of Freedom's new coach, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who recently replaced Greg Shipperd, Head and Smith will join forces.

Freedom recently confirmed the signing of New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and retained two overseas players from the 2023 season, Marco Jansen and Akeal Hosein.

Head joins Smith, Adam Zampa (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Spencer Johnson (Knight Riders), and Tim David (MI New York) as the confirmed Australian signings for the second season of MLC. More signings are anticipated for the tournament, which commences immediately after the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies concludes on June 29th.

Players retained by each team

MI New York: Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult

Seattle Orcas: Quinton De Kock, Heinrich Klassen, Wayne Parnell, Imad Wasim

Texas Super Kings: Faf Du Plessis, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner

San Francisco Unicorns: Finn Allen, Haris Rauf

Washington Freedom: Akeal Hosein, Marco Jansen

Los Angeles Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Roy