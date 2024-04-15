IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma bags unique record as an Indian batter

Rohit Sharma. - BCCI

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma showed his class during the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The former MI skipper lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a sensational century.

The elegant stroke maker kept MI alive during their massive chase of 207 but due to lack of support from other batters, Rohit couldn’t take MI over the finish line and stayed unbeaten at 105 from 63 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and five sixes. Mumbai eventually lost the match by 20 runs.

Despite being on the losing side, Rohit achieved a unique record that no other Indian cricketer has accomplished. The Nagpur-born star became the first Indian to reach the milestone of 500 sixes in T20 cricket. Notably, Rohit’s tally was at 497 before the start of the match.

He accomplished the milestone when the right-handed batter slogged Ravindra Jadeja for a maximum during the 11th over of MI’s chase.

When it comes to hitting the most number of sixes in the shortest format, Rohit is behind legends like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and others.

Most sixes in the T20 format:

1056 – Chris Gayle

860 – Kieron Pollard

678 – Andre Russell

548 – Colin Munro

502 – Rohit Sharma

Although, when it comes to T20 Internationals (T20Is), Rohit leads the chart with a maximum number of sixes. In 151 matches for Team India, the star cricketer has smashed 190 sixes.

Most sixes in T20Is:

190 – Rohit Sharma

173 – Martin Guptill

127 – Glenn Maxwell

125 – Aaron Finch

124 – Chris Gayle