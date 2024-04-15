PAK vs NZ: Here is when Azhar Mahmood will join Pakistan squad

Azhar Mahmood. - PCB

ISLAMABAD: Azhar Mahmood, Pakistan team’s head coach for New Zealand T20Is, will join the national team on Monday (today).

The players have reached Islamabad from different parts of the country. Azhar, who originally hails from the capital city, now resides in England.

“Azhar will be arriving from England Monday while all other members of the squad checked in the hotels Sunday evening,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official accompanying the team said.

Pakistan cricketers will start their training at the Pindi Stadium on Monday evening. The series opens with the first T20I on April 18.

Meanwhile, the visiting New Zealand cricket team will be enjoying two days of rest following a lengthy flight that took them from Christchurch to Dubai en route to Islamabad. The team reached Islamabad Airport in the wee hours on Sunday. Hours after, the team checked at their hotels in Islamabad where the visitors plan a complete two-day rest before starting their practice session on April 16.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore