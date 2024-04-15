Bayer Leverkusen clinch historic Bundesliga title

Alonso took charge at Bayer on October 5, 2022, with the team second bottom in the Bundesliga. - Reuters

Bayer Leverkusen bagged their first Bundesliga title, while staying undefeated, on Sunday with a 5-0 win against Werder Bremen.

Bayer’s triumph broke an 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga by Bayern Munich.

Xabi Alonso's side, who have not tasted defeat for a league-record 29 matches this season, have a 16-point advantage over Bayern with five matches remaining.

Bayer can clinch more titles this season since they have also qualified for the German Cup final and the Europa League quarter-finals where they have a 2-0 first leg lead over West Ham United.

Leverkusen secured the title after Florian Wirtz netted a hat-trick in a win that stretched their unbeaten run across all competitions to an impressive 43 games this season.

"I cannot describe this," Germany international Wirtz said. "I personally can still not realise this has happened. I will need a few moments in the changing room to understand what we have achieved.

"We could not have imagined something like this when you see how the previous season went."

Bayer secured their first trophy in 31 years which led to wild celebrations from a 30,000 home crowd.

"The team under coach Xabi Alonso played thrilling and champion-worthy football," German FA President Bernd Neuendorf said.

"They have not yet lost a game and left no doubt whatsoever about who would be at the top in the end."

Alonso took charge at Bayer on October 5, 2022 with the team second bottom in the Bundesliga.

"We wanted to play games with a good mentality this season and the players quickly started working well together. After the first few matches we saw this team can play really good football," Alonso told a press conference.

"But to achieve this in such a way was a top performance. Finally it is an honour to say that Leverkusen are champions. It is totally deserved for the team, fans and the club."

Alonso had never managed a senior team before joining Leverkusen from Real Sociedad B.