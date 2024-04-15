Rawalpindi weather update ahead of Pakistan-New Zealand T20Is

Covers in place at Pindi Cricket Stadium. - PCB

Rain could play spoilsport during the upcoming T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The first three matches of the series will take place in Rawalpindi, where rain is expected throughout this week.

According to The Weather Channel, on April 18, when the first T20I is scheduled, the chance of rain is 60 percent during the day and 80 percent at night.

There is also 84 percent chance of rain on April 20, which is the day of the second T20I.

However, the chance of rain on April 21, when the third T20I is set to take place, is considerably less at 20 percent.

Remember, Pakistan's training session today was postponed due to ongoing rain.

New Zealand's squad touched down in Islamabad on Sunday, meanwhile Pakistan team has also assembled in the federal capital after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

After the first three matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, both sides will move to Lahore, where they will play the remaining two T20Is of the series on 25 and 27 April, respectively.



All five matches of the T20I series will start at 7:00pm (PST).

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore