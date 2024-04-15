‘I’m not dumb’: Klopp reacts after Liverpool suffer defeat against Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp. - Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was upset after his side lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace during a Premier League match at Anfield on Sunday.

Eberechi Eze's 14th-minute goal proved to be the winner as the Reds' title ambitions were dealt a blow.

Liverpool are now in third spot on the Premier League table with 71 points, same as Arsenal in second place, and are two points behind table-toppers Manchester City with six games left.

While responding to a question on dropping five points in the last two league games, Klopp said: “It's easy, I understand 100 per cent, of course you have to ask these questions – what does it mean for the title race and stuff like this. I am not dumb, I know that. The answer is pretty easy: if we play like we did in the first half, why should we win the league? If you play like in the second half, we can win football games. So, if we can win football games then we will see how many we can win. We have to be around when the other guys now struggle, if they struggle, so that's how it is. For us, obviously we have to win football games anyway.

“We now have a string of four away games, if I'm right, and that would have been tough anyway, it will be tough and we know that. That's clear that we have to deal with that now and that's the easy thing. There is nothing else really to say.

“The criticism in these moments is completely fine and absolutely right, it's all about how we deal with it. In the first half we didn't deal particularly well with the situation, but second half we pulled ourselves together and should have won the game but didn't do, I saw the result. That's it.”

Klopp also highlighted the importance of pressing correctly after the defeat against Palace.

“We just were always too wide and the goal we conceded, Eze ends up completely free in the box – that cannot happen. But we had other moments when they didn't end up in front of our goal where we were just not together. So, let me say it like this: if you press with 80 per cent you better don't [do it at all], because that makes no sense then because we had 'here and there'. I think Curtis [Jones] was really going for it, following through, stuff like that, besides that the first line were a bit too far away from each other, no real impulse. Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] and Wataru, maybe normal, didn't really follow in as well and the last line was too deep as well.”