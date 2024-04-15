PAK vs NZ: Here is how you can watch T20I series

New Zealand's squad touched down in Islamabad on Sunday. - PCB

Pakistan will face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series with the first game set to take place in Rawalpindi on April 18.

Pakistan's first-ever sports channel, Geo Super, will broadcast the matches live this month.

New Zealand's squad touched down in Islamabad on Sunday, meanwhile Pakistan team has also assembled in the federal capital after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.



Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner and Kane Williamson won’t feature in the series due to Indian Premier League commitments.

Colin Munro was also unavailable for selection, while Tim Southee has been rested.

Will Young was also unavailable for selection due to his contract with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, as was Tom Latham, who is awaiting the birth of his second child.

On the other hand, pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, who recently reversed their retirement, have made a comeback in the Pakistan quad for the series.

Irfan Khan and Usman Khan have got the nod of selectors after impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine.



Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes.



Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule



April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore