Bayern Munich make contact with Zinedine Zidane: report

Zinedine Zidane is yet to make a decision on his future. — Reuters

Bayern Munich have made contact with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as the search for a new manager continues, reported Spanish news outlet MARCA on Sunday.

Zidane left Real Madrid in 2021 after rejoining them in 2019 and has not taken any managerial job since then.

After his latest interview confirming he is eager to return to coaching, officials at the Bavarian started to see the Frenchman as the ideal option to replace Thomas Tuchel, who is set to step down at the end of the season.

As per MARCA, Bayern contacted Zidane’s entourage to express their desire to appoint the Frenchman as their manager for the next season as they want to know if he would be interested in taking the job or not.

Ever since leaving Los Blancos, Zidane has turned down multiple job opportunities, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and others approached him in the past but the Frenchman refused.

Remember, Zidane amassed unmatched success in his very short managerial career with Madrid, he is the only manager in the history of football to have won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for three consecutive years.

After an illustrious playing career that saw the World Cup winner be hailed among the greatest midfielders of all time, Zidane became Real manager in 2016.

Across two stints as Madrid boss, he won three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns before stepping down in 2021.

Bayern were earlier interested in appointing Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso for next season but the Spaniard decided to stay at his current club as he is close to creating history.

Leverkusen is just one win away from winning Bundesliga for the first time in history and Alonso wants to continue managing the club for next season.

“I had a good meeting with Bayer Leverkusen and I informed them that I will stay and continue at the club,” Alonso had said as quoted by The Telegraph.

“After lot of talks about my future, I used the break to reflect and make my decision. This is the place to be for me.”