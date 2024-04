IPL 2024 points table after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants

Phil Salt was KKR's best performer with the bat against LSG. — BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) comfortably defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in a one-sided encounter in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

KKR remained on the second position with an empathic win as they were able to further strengthen their Net Run Rate (NRR) by chasing the target with 26 balls remaining.

IPL 2024 points table

IPL 2024 points table. — ESPN Cricinfo

Remember, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the joint-most successful teams in the history of IPL as both sides have won the tournament five times each.

Other than these two, KKR won it twice, while Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Deccan Chargers managed to lift the title once each.

Despite having legendary shorter-format figures like Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Jacques Kallis and others, Royal Challengers Bangalore never managed to win the title despite playing the final thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

IPL 2024 remaining matches schedule

April 14: Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings

April 15: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 16: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals

April 17: Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals

April 18: Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings

April 20: Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru & Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans

April 22: Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians

April 23: Chennai Super Kings v Lucknow Super Giants

April 24: Delhi Capitals v Gujarat Titans

April 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings

April 27: Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indian & Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals

April 28: Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bengaluru &Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 29: Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Capitals

April 30: Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians

May 1: Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings

May 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

May 3: Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders

May 4: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans

May 5: Punjab Kings v Chennai Super Kings & Lucknow Super Giants v Kolkata Knight Riders

May 6: Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad

May 7: Delhi Capitals v Rajasthan Royals

May 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants

May 9: Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru

May 10: Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

May 11: Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians

May 12: Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals & Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals

May 13: Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders

May 14: Delhi Capitals v Lucknow Super Giants

May 15: Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings

May 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans

May 17: Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants

May 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings

May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings & Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders

May 21: Qualifier 1

May 22: Eliminator

May 24: Qualifier 2

May 26: Final