Fakhar Zaman 'impressed' with Azam Khan's courage in Kakul fitness camp

Fakhar Zaman (L) says the team didn't think Azam Khan (R) would complete the hike in Kakul fitness camp.

Pakistan’s left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman opened up on the Kakul fitness camp which took place in the holy month of Ramadan where he lauded wicketkeeper Azam Khan’s courage.

Azam, 25, is often in the news due to his fitness but Zaman, like the entire team, was in awe of his courage as the wicketkeeper batter pushed himself to the limits in different drills and hiking.

"What impressed me the most is what Azam Khan has done. We were not expecting him to undergo such tough training, and naturally, his physique is such that we didn't anticipate him to take up such challenges,” Zaman said as quoted by a local newspaper.

“Despite that, the way he has pushed himself, even climbing mountains when we were hiking, I mean, we couldn't believe he would make it to the top. If we all show such courage, it could be very beneficial.”

He also talked about the adjustments the players had to make in the Kakul camp as it took place in Ramadan. The 34-year-old stated that training with fasting was great for the team.

"It was quite tough when I was here back in 2018, but this time, it wasn't so tough, due to the holy month of Ramadan," Zaman said.

"The training they conduct here is tough, but since it was Ramadan, they took great care and lightened the workload a bit.

"When your fitness is good, you also get good results, and our aim here was to build team bonding, which worked well. The training sessions, both on and off, have been excellent, and of course, there will be benefits from that," he added.

Remember, the Pakistan cricket team participated in the fitness camp in Kakul under the supervision of the Pakistan Army which concluded on April 6.

It must be noted that Pakistan is set to host New Zealand in a five-match T20I series which will begin on April 18 in Rawalpindi.