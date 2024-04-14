Travis Head eager to use IPL experience for successful T20 World Cup 2024

Travis Head reacts during an IPL 2024 match. — BCCI

Australia’s left-handed opener Travis Head is eager to use the experience he has gathered in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in the upcoming T20 World Cup which will begin on June 1.

Head, who guided Australia to a record-extending sixth ODI World Cup in November, is the frontrunner for the opener’s role for the Aussies for the World Cup and he would be willing to make the most of the chance he will get.

Currently playing for IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head continues to use his aggressive approach which would be key for Australia in the impending mega event.

“I've come a long way as a player. I guess owning a little bit of the style I want to play and the way I have played overseas too, I've been able to tick a few boxes,” Head said as quoted by the Indian media.

“Now, the pressure is to continue to play the way I am playing. I think in all formats, I need to make sure that I go back to what simplifies everything, which is my technique and my blueprint.”

Head believes that playing in the IPL is a good way of gathering form before the World Cup.

“With the World Cup coming around the corner and, hopefully, being involved in that squad and batting at the top of the order…it gives me good preparation here in the IPL to try and get some runs and have a little bit of form going into the World Cup,” he added.

“I think it is important for me to make sure that I'm mentally fresh throughout the IPL and continuing to work on my game, and making sure that I am ready for the World Cup when that time comes. But I am feeling like I am prepared and ready at the moment.

“It was nice to get some runs in the first game, and honestly, I didn't really have too many expectations. It's been a long time between IPLs for me, seven years, but I've learned a lot over that time and am a lot more mature now,” Head concluded.