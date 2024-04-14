IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir reveals reason behind Kolkata Knight Riders’ top form

Gautam Gambhir also played for KKR as a player. — BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir revealed the reason behind his side’s top form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as they have only lost one match so far.

KKR, a two-time IPL winning side, have been dominant in the IPL 2024 as they also posted the second-highest score in the tournament’s history against Delhi Capitals by scoring 272 runs.

Gambhir, who was appointed the team’s mentor before the start of the tournament, has been key to KKR’s success as he is the key to maintaining the team’s dressing room.

“I just tell the players the kind of quality they have, and that's the reason they are there in the dressing room. To become a good cricketer, you've got to be able to handle pressure really well,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by the Telegraph India.

He then added that the quality in IPL is close to international cricket which is why whenever a young player performs, it gives them confidence.

“The IPL is serious, top-notch cricket. It's probably close to international cricket. So, when young players can perform well under that pressure, it will give them a lot of confidence as well,” he added.

The former Indian star then stated that it is crucial to give security to young players as it helps in keeping the dressing room happy which is important for team success.

“It's all about believing in yourself. When you've got a ball in your hand, you need to think that you're better than the batter. It is very important to give young players a lot of security. A secure dressing room is a happy dressing room and a happy dressing room is a winning dressing room,” Gambhir said.