IPL 2024: Why Lucknow Super Giants will wear a special jersey against KKR?

LSG players in green and maroon jersey. - lucknowsupergiants/Instagram

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14 at the Eden Gardens. The match starts at 3.30 pm IST and marks a special occasion.

LSG will don the distinctive "green and maroon jersey" reminiscent of the attire worn by Mohun Bagan Super Giants, a football team in Indian Super League (ISL).

The owner of both the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and the Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the ISL, Sanjeev Goenka, hails from Kolkata.

Wearing the traditional green and maroon jersey serves as a tribute to Kolkata's oldest football club. Football and cricket hold a special place in the hearts of Kolkata's residents, who support not only KKR but also their two oldest clubs, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.



LSG's decision to wear this jersey against KKR resonates with the rich football heritage of Kolkata. Both teams come into this game following losses against CSK and DC, respectively, making this match pivotal for both sides.



Historically, KKR has never triumphed over LSG in the IPL, suffering defeats in 2022 and both encounters in 2023. The last two matches were closely contested, with LSG securing victories by just 2 runs in 2022 and by a mere run in 2023, while dominating with a 75-run win in their first encounter.

Gautam Gambhir has recently joined KKR after parting ways with LSG, while the Lucknow franchise has appointed Justin Langer as his replacement.

The Knight Riders began their campaign with three consecutive wins but stumbled in their previous match against CSK. Meanwhile, LSG lost their opener against the Rajasthan Royals, won three consecutive matches against Punjab Kings, RCB, and GT, before succumbing to a defeat against DC.