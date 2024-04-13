Dipendra Singh Airee becomes third player in T20Is to hit six sixes in an over

Dipendra Singh Airee. - ACC

Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee became only the third player to hit six sixes in an over in a T20 international match during the match against Qatar on Saturday.

Airee struck Kamran Khan for 36 runs in the final over of the innings during the seventh match of the ACC Men's Premier Cup, taking place at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Dipendra ended up with a score of 64 in 21 balls which included three fours and seven sixes. Nepal finished at 210/7.



List of players to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is

1) Yuvraj Singh vs England in 2007

2) Kieron Pollard vs Sri Lanka in 2021

3) Dipendra Singh Airee vs Qatar in 2024

The Nepalese batter previously broke the record - of Yuvraj Singh’s 12-ball half-century - for the fastest T20I fifty in nine balls against Mongolia during the 2023 Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China.

In the same innings, Dipendra also hit five sixes in one over and one more on his first ball of the next over, hitting sixes in consecutive six balls.