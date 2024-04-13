PAK vs NZ: Match officials confirmed for T20I series

Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza. - PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed match officials for the Pakistan versus New Zealand five-match T20I series, which is set to be played from 18 April to 27 April in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Andy Pycroft, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control team that includes five umpires, namely Ahsan Raza (elite panelist), Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (all from the ICC’s international panel), who will share umpiring responsibilities.

Pycroft, a former Zimbabwe Test batter, has to date refereed in 144 T20Is. When he will stand in the second T20I on 20 April, he will move ahead of Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle in second place in the list of match referees to officiate in most T20Is. The list is headed by New Zealand’s Jeff Crowe (175).

The Pindi Stadium will stage the opening three T20Is on 18, 20 and 21 April before action will move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium where the last two matches will be played on 25 and 27 April.

Umpire and match referee appointments:

18 April – First T20I. Ahsan Raza and Aleem Dar (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

20 April – Second T20I. Asif Yaqoob and Aleem Dar (on-field umpires), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

21 April – Third T20I. Ahzan Raza and Asif Yaqoob (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Aleem Dar (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

25 April – Fourth T20I. Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Ahsan Raza (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

27 April – Rashid Riaz and Faisal Afridi (on-field umpires), Aleem Dar (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Andy Pycroft (match referee)

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan

Reserves: Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand squad

Michael Bracewell (c), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes.



Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series schedule



April 14 — New Zealand arrive in Pakistan

April 16-17 — Training/practice

April 18 — 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20 — 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21 — 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25 — 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27 — 5th T20I, Lahore