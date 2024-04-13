Pakistani runners set to take part in 128th Boston Marathon

A contingent of Pakistani participants is gearing up for the event. - File

On April 15, tens of thousands of determined athletes from across the globe will line up in Hopkinton and undergo the 26.2-mile gauntlet to Copley Square as part of the 128th Boston Marathon.

A contingent of Pakistani participants is gearing up for the event, showcasing their prowess and determination on the international stage.

Dr. Salman Khan, a Pakistani American Marathon icon and Dallas-based Nephrologist, is set to participate in the Boston Marathon for the fourth time. This year, he qualified based on his impressive performance in the Tokyo Marathon held in March 2023.



Dr. Salman Khan. - File

Hamid Butt, another seasoned athlete, joins him with his 6-star finish and 3rd consecutive participation in the Boston Marathon. Originally from Lahore, Pakistan, Butt now resides in the USA, embodying the global spirit of the event.

Not just men, Dr Bsherri Anjum, Sahar Halim and Huma Rehman are the three Pakistani women running in the marathon.

Sahar Halim (L) and Ayesha Akhtar (R). - File

Sadiq Shah and Faisal Shafi, representing Seaview Runners Club (SVRC), add to the Pakistani presence in Boston.

Sadiq Shah is the first runner from Pakistan to qualify and be accepted into the Boston Marathon under the age of 40. His qualifying time from the London Marathon 2023, where he completed the race in 2:55:20, earned him this prestigious opportunity. Remarkably, Boston will mark his third World Marathon Major within just a year.

Sadiq Shah. - File Faisal Shafi is on the verge of completing his sixth and final star in Boston, which will make him the 8th Pakistani to achieve the 6 Star Finisher status in the Abbott World Marathon Majors program. He embarked on his Marathon Majors journey in Berlin in 2022.

Mike Nithavrianakis, former British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi, will also be running at the Boston Marathon. Nithavrianakis, who currently serves as Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, raised funds for children’s education during his time in Pakistan while also playing a key role in promotion of running in the country.



Eight people are running from Pakistan. - File

Pakistani participants in Boston Marathon

Here is a list of Pakistani participants, including diaspora, in the upcoming marathon.

1- Dr Salman Khan

2- Hamid Butt

3- Sadiq Shah

4- Faisal Shafi

5- Huma Rehman (UK)

6- Ayesha Akhtar (USA)

7- Sahar Halim (USA)

8- Dr Bsherri Anjum (USA)

9- Huma Imtiaz (USA)

Pakistani runners at Boston Marathon 5k event on Saturday. - File

The most recent version of the renowned race showcases one of the finest elite line-ups in its history in 2024, with Kenya’s Evans Chebet aiming to become the first man in 16 years — and only the fifth ever — to secure victory in the world’s oldest marathon for three consecutive times.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri will strive to retain her title in the women’s elite category, competing against a cohort of 17 other women boasting personal bests below 2 hours and 23 minutes.

The course

Runners commence the Boston Marathon from Main Street in Hopkinton and proceed along Route 135 through Ashland, Framingham, and Natick, before entering Wellesley.

The course continues onto Route 16 through Wellesley, then into Newton before veering onto Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30), navigating the Newton Hills and passing the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Avenue.

The path then takes a left onto Beacon Street, passing through Kenmore Square before reconnecting with Commonwealth Avenue. The final stretch involves a right turn onto Hereford Street and a left onto Boylston Street, culminating at Copley Square.

Race day schedule (Boston Time)

Men’s wheelchair: 9:02 a.m.

Women’s wheelchair: 9:05 a.m.

Handcycles & duos: 9:30 a.m.

Professional men: 9:37 a.m.

Professional women: 9:47 a.m.

Para athletics division: 9:50 a.m.

Wave 1: 10:00 a.m.

Wave 2: 10:25 a.m.

Wave 3: 10:50 a.m.

Wave 4: 11:15 a.m.

All start times are subject to change