Babar Azam, cricket stars attend Aliya Riaz-Ali Younis Nikkah ceremony

Ali Younis and Aliya Riaz pictured with cricket fraternity. - Author

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball captain Babar Azam and other cricket stars graced the Nikkah ceremony of Waqar Younis's brother, Ali Younis, and women's team all-rounder Aliya Riaz held on Friday.

The significant event unfolded at the picturesque Barki Road Farm House in Lahore, where friends, family, and notable figures were present.

In addition to Babar- Azhar Ali, Mohammad Yousuf, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ramiz Raja, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Umar Akmal were in attendance.

The ceremony also saw the presence of female cricketers, including Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Bisma Mahroof, Sidra Amin and Natalia Parvez.

The couple had previously marked their engagement in a ceremony held at the beginning of this month.

It must be noted that Aliya is the top all-rounder of Pakistan's women's team. She has represented Pakistan with distinction in 62 One Day Internationals and 83 T20 matches.

Her exceptional talent has shone brightly on the global stage, notably during the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 tournament in the West Indies and the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, where she demonstrated her unwavering commitment and skill.

Younis Ali, a prominent figure in the cricketing world, brings his insightful commentary and deep understanding of the game to enrich the sporting experience for fans worldwide. He was recently part of the PSL 2024 commentary team.