IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's fan delays daughters’ school fees to watch star player by paying INR64,000

Fan mentioned that he procured the tickets but has yet to settle their school fees. - BCCI/Sportwalk Chennai

MS Dhoni is counted among the cricket luminaries of India, boasting an exceptional fan following, with numerous fan groups rallying under his banner.

The cricketer has amassed a considerable following throughout India, further bolstered by the unwavering support of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has elevated his stature to legendary levels.

In a remarkable display of devotion, one such admirer of Dhoni went as far as to spend INR64,000 on black tickets for the ongoing IPL 2024 match, ensuring his three daughters could witness Dhoni live.

He mentioned that he procured the tickets but has yet to settle their school fees.

"I didn't get the tickets, so I bought them in black. It was a total of ₹64,000. I am yet to pay the school fees. But we wanted to see MS Dhoni just once. My three daughters and I are very happy," the father told Sportwalk Chennai.

"My father has worked very hard to get these tickets. We were very happy when Dhoni came to play," one of his young daughters said.

The father and daughters, who sported the yellow CSK jerseys, did CSK's signature fan act of blowing whistles.

The man saying that he is yet to pay his daughters' school fees had mixed opinions among the netizens.

Remember, CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in the IPL match held in Chennai on Monday, thus, moving to the fourth spot. CSK emerged victorious in the first two games of the season and then went on to lose their two away fixtures against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni, who stepped down as CSK captain in March 2022, has led the team to IPL victory five times and 10 times to the series finals.