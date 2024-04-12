IPL 2024: Is Hardik Pandya hiding injury?

Hardik Pandya. - BCCI

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull reckons that Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has sustained an injury but is not owning up to it.

The observation arose after Hardik took the ball for Mumbai Indians in the initial two matches of IPL 2024 but abstained from bowling in the subsequent two encounters.

In the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday, Hardik bowled just one over but opted out after conceding 13 runs. Doull expressed that there appears to be something amiss with Hardik, and he has a 'gut feeling' that the all-rounder might be grappling with an injury.

“You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Hardik was earlier asked about his decision to not bowl during the match against Delhi Capitals but the Mumbai Indians skipper said that he will be bowling at the 'right time'.

“All good, will be bowling at the right time. Had it covered, so didn't need to roll my arm over," Hardik said.

Hardik was out of action for quite some time after suffering an ankle injury during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh and he just played a couple of matches before taking the field in IPL 2024.

An injury can be a problem because the T20 World Cup 2024 is just around the corner.

Ahead of the new IPL season, Hardik also replaced Rohit Sharma as the Mumbai Indians skipper and that led to a section of the crowd booing him during the MI games. However, Virat Kohli was not happy about the reaction and during the match on Thursday, he asked the crowd to cheer the all-rounder.

MI are placed seventh on the points table with three losses and two wins. They will play Chennai Super Kings on April 14 at the Wankhede Stadium.